Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Nipsey Hussle’s family have dubbed the late rapper as an “extraordinary” man, following his death. The rapper was tragically shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the age of 33 on March 31, and over a week after his passing, his family have recalled his “unlimited intellectual capacity” and “respectful” nature.

His mother, Angelique Smith, said: “He recognised at an early age his own capability. His own potential. He has always known. [He will be] remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity.”

Nipsey’s father Dawit Asghedom also praised his late son, saying he was “sent by God” to bring “love” to the people who listened to his music.

He added: “It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always. He’s not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message.

“We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too.”

Whilst Nipsey’s girlfriend Lauren London - with whom he had two-year-old son Kross - has said she will “always represent” everything her late partner stood for.

Speaking in a joint interview for the Los Angeles Times, she said: “I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

Lauren, 34, previously spoke out about Nipsey’s death on social media, where she said she was “completely lost” without him.

She wrote at the time: “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul. We are lost without you babe - I have no words.”

Bang Showbiz