Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly split.
The 39-year-old actor had been romancing the ‘Flashlight’ hitmaker for a little over a year, but it has now been claimed they’ve decided to call time on their relationship.
A source has told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ there was nothing dramatic about the split, and claims the pair remain good friends.
However, as of the time of writing, neither Channing nor Jessie, 31, have commented on the rumours.
The news comes just a few months after Jessie played a new song for her fans during a small concert in Los Angeles, which was dedicated to the ‘Magic Mike’ star.