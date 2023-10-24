No wonder Britney Spears had beef with Christina Aguilera after that raunchy photo shoot with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has raged at her pop rival Christina Aguilera for deciding to team up with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for a tour – a year after the couple’s bitter split. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, dated *NSYNC star Timberlake, 42, from 1999 and 2002 and in 2003 he and Aguilera, 42, hit the road for ‘The Justified and Stripped Tour’ and posed for a raunchy Rolling Stone cover.

Spears says in her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’: “They were together on the cover of Rolling Stone, him in a black tank top, looking at her with sexy eyes, her looking out at the camera, wearing a lace-up black shirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2000s nostalgia, UK 🦄💫🍭 (@harrystylestutu)

“In that story, she said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’d been elsewhere.

“Even if they weren’t trying to be cruel, it felt like they were just pouring salt in the wound. “Why was it so easy for everyone to forget that I was a human being – vulnerable enough that these headlines could leave a bruise?” Spears, Timberlake and Aguilera met while the trio starred as children on The Disney Channel’s ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ from 1993 to 1994 – with the two girls sharing a dressing room.

Aguilera told Rolling Stone in 2003 that despite Spears and Timberlake ending their relationship a year earlier, she had a “feeling that there’s going to be some reconciliation”. She added: “I know that they talk and everything, and it’s cool. I don’t think it’s over.” Spears also admitted in her book she was jealous of Aguilera’s freedom to party while she was locked into her 13-year conservatorship, which restricted partying.