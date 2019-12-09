Normani has a crush on Michael B. Jordan, as she says he's "really nice to look at" and "seems like a nice guy".
The 23-year-old singer has admitted she has the hots for the 'Creed' star after watching the sporting movie series - in which Michael stars as Adonis Johnson, the son of Apollo Creed from the Rocky movie franchise - and has said she "loves" the hunky actor.
Whilst backstage at the 2019 B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago on Saturday (07.12.19), an interviewer asked Normani: "If you had to date a celebrity, not to start any rumours, but if you had to ..."
And the Fifth Harmony star interrupted: "Actually, this could help me out. I'm gonna put it out there."
Normani then got nervous and refused to dish on the identity of her celebrity crush, but eventually admitted he stars in 'Creed'.