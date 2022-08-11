Normani hits back after being accused of ‘lacking motivation’

Normani has "real life s*** going on in (her) personal life". The 26-year-old singer admitted she was dealing with personal problems when she had a fiery online exchange with a fan who had accused her of lacking motivation.

The online critic wrote on Twitter: "No idea where Normani's motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just dont see the same passion from her as I used to. Before yall start, its not depression so dont even go THERE! (sic)" Another Twitter user added: "What happens when you've gotten comfortable and you're not HUNGRY anymore. (sic)" Watch video:

However, Normani, who shot to fame as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony, quickly fired back at her critics, urging them to be quiet. She wrote: "just shut the f*** up. (sic)" Many fans have subsequently came out in support of the “Motivation” hitmaker, including fashion illustrator Hayden Williams.

Williams tweeted: "It's so interesting that people that have no clue what it's like to be in the music industry and the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted and rude opinions all the time smh. (sic)" Normani later said the issues were compounded by "real life s*** going on in (her) personal life". However, the singer didn't elaborate on the issues she was dealing with.

Meanwhile, Normani previously admitted to feeling alone as the only black member of Fifth Harmony. The “Wild Side” hitmaker starred in the girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello. She said she had a different experience compared to her bandmates. She shared: "I don't think they had the tools that they needed, because it's not their experience. I can give them credit for trying to be there for me, but at the same time… The girls don't experience things the way I did."