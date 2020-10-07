Normani: I want more opportunities for women in music

Normani wants to help “create better opportunities” for young women of colour in the music industry. The former Fifth Harmony star is keen to make sure there is plenty of “representation” in the music industry when it comes to “young women that look like [her]”, and believes being a “positive example” and role model to young women will help that dream become a reality. She said: "Representation, like I always say, is key. To be a young woman that looks like myself, I just feel like [being a positive example] is a part of my legacy." "It's me wanting to create better opportunities for us, and also just for people who think that they got us figured out. [I want to show that] we are multifaceted and capable of much more than we get credit for, in the music industry and also in society. I feel like I have a duty.” Normani also says she loves the expression of “female empowerment” that is sweeping the music industry, and wants to see more women standing up for themselves and coming out “on top”.

She added: "I feel like we're in a time in music where women - and Black women - are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven't seen in a very, very long time. Where I come from, we were all about female empowerment. The fact that I could be a part of such a special moment embracing our sexuality, in which I definitely think there's a double standard, [was exciting] to be a part of it."

And the 24-year-old singer wants to “change lives” through her own music.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: "Honestly, for me, it's bigger than the music. As much as I love what I do, I want to change lives and I want to reach as many people as I can.

"I feel like that's the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose. I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that Black girls can do anything ... I feel like it's my calling."