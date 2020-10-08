Normani: I'm still the girl next door

Chart-topping pop star Normani has revealed she still sees herself as the "girl next door". The 24-year-old singer has admitted to suffering anxiety and claims to have the same day-to-day issues as many of her young fans, despite her fame and success. She shared: "Vulnerability is talking about the fact that I do get anxiety sometimes, and just showing the consumer what that feels like for me. "Just the fact that I am in a position that I’m in, but I don’t want to be so unattainable. I’m just the girl next door." Normani became a global star during her time in Fifth Harmony, when she appeared alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

And the “Motivation” hitmaker has admitted to feeling more comfortable and secure in the context of a group.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: "There was just that level of comfortability and security, and me feeling safe with being seen, but not too seen."

Normani released her debut single in August last year, but she's yet to launch her eagerly-awaited solo album.

The singer has confessed to feeling under pressure from her fans, revealing she's conscious that her first album could define her career.

She said: "There’s so much expectation that I have for myself, so adding [fans’ expectations] onto that can be a lot, but it really does motivate me.

"I really want to create a body of work that’s going to count, you know? I’m never going to get my first album back."

Despite this, Normani sees her music as secondary to her ultimate ambition to "change lives".

She explained: "Honestly, for me, it’s bigger than the music.

"As much as I love what I do, I want to change lives and I want to reach as many people as I can. I feel like that’s the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose. I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that black girls can do anything ... I feel like it’s my calling."