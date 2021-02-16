North West invited to Bob Ross Experience after wowing with her painting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

North West has been invited to visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana, after impressing with her artwork. The seven-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West has been invited to visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana, after recently impressing them with a landscape oil painting, and Sarah Strohl, an executive assistant at Bob Ross Inc, has revealed they're eager to nurture North's talents. Sarah is thrilled to see the apparent influence of the late artist - who died in July 1995, aged 52, due to complications from lymphoma - on the next generation of painters. She explained to TMZ that if North accepts the invitation, she'll be given the chance to see some of the Ross' most iconic artworks in person, while she'll also be given in a lesson in his wet-on-wet technique. Despite impressing the museum with her artistic skills, many people have already questioned the authenticity of North's artwork, suggesting she's not capable of painting something so elaborate at her age.

However, Kim recently hit back at the critics on social media, revealing North had taken "several weeks" of classes in order to improve her skills.

The 40-year-old star - who also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months, with Kanye - said on her Instagram Story: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

.@KimKardashian setting the record straight on North West’s painting: pic.twitter.com/XnZXV6qoC0 — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) February 9, 2021

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. (sic)"

Kim hit out at the negative reaction to North's hard work and insisted she did it all on her own.

She said: "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!

“NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)"