Now that's just creepy! Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself









Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself in her house. Picture: Reuters Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself in her house. The 64-year-old Kardashian family matriarch has the figure - which is almost identical to her real image - seated at the bar in her house, and the “creepy” work of art shocked Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday when she came over to dinner with pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Kim, 39, posted on her Instagram Story to show off the figure, and said she was “startled” to see the piece, which she finds both “creepy and amazing”.

In a video clip, Kim said: “I literally knew I was coming up here, and I still got startled seeing this. “You guys have no idea how real this looks. Like, it’s insane. It’s wearing her favourite Dolce tux. It’s exact down to the little mark she has. Like, everything about it, you guys, this is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”



And Kris joked the figure - which was made by the Hollywood Wax Museum - means she doesn’t have to listen to people when she doesn’t want to.

In Kris’ own Instagram Story, she joked to Kim: “It’s so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you.”

Meanwhile, the momager recently spoke about her plans to give her friends and family Botox for Christmas.

Speaking about the gift idea, she said: "It's a one stop shop for me. And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time. My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life.

"A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go. I'm pretty traditional. As long as I'm clean and scrubbed up, I'm a happy camper."