Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself in her house.
The 64-year-old Kardashian family matriarch has the figure - which is almost identical to her real image - seated at the bar in her house, and the “creepy” work of art shocked Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday when she came over to dinner with pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Kim, 39, posted on her Instagram Story to show off the figure, and said she was “startled” to see the piece, which she finds both “creepy and amazing”.
In a video clip, Kim said: “I literally knew I was coming up here, and I still got startled seeing this.
“You guys have no idea how real this looks. Like, it’s insane. It’s wearing her favourite Dolce tux. It’s exact down to the little mark she has. Like, everything about it, you guys, this is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”