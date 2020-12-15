Offset defends wife Cardi B after Snoop Dogg criticised lyrics to her hit single ‘WAP’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Offset has defended Cardi B after Snoop Dogg criticised the lyrics to her hit single, ‘WAP’. The 49-year-old veteran rapper recently hit out at the chart-topping single - which Cardi recorded alongside Megan Thee Stallion - for being too raunchy and “lacking imagination”. And now, Cardi’s husband and fellow rapper Offset has leapt to his spouse’s defence, saying he “hates when men” get involved in “a female’s business”, as he believes men should be encouraging “women empowerment”. He said: "She's grown. I don't get in a female's business, so I'm just gonna say I hate when men do that. "As rappers, we talk about the same s***. Men can't speak on women - they're too powerful, first off. There's a lot of women empowerment, don't shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this s***, they catching up to us, [even] passing us and setting records. That [song] is two women on one record - that is a very successful record.”

The Migos rapper added that men should be “uplifting” women, rather than telling them what they can and can’t do.

He told TMZ: "We should uplift our women and not say what they can or can't do. You know how long women have been told they can't do something or they shouldn't do this or they have been blackballed out of entertainment? So, I stay out of female stuff ... It's entertainment. You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing. We can't really be judgmental on certain things, but certain things we aren’t."

Offset’s comments come after Snoop Dogg recently said the hit single needed more “privacy” and “intimacy”.

He said: "Oh my God. Slow down, slow down and have some imagination. Let's have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him ... That's like your pride and possession and that's your jewel of the Nile, that's what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."