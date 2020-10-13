Offset fuels Cardi B reconciliation rumours with Instagram post

Offset sent a birthday message to estranged partner Cardi B, fuelling speculation that the duo have reconciled. The Migos rapper sent a message to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker as she celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday, even though she had filed for divorce just last month, as he explained how proud he and Kulture, the pair's two-year-old daughter, are of her. Alongside a picture of himself and Cardi, Offset wrote on the image-sharing website: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! "Over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f****** balling I'm lucky." View this post on Instagram HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:06pm PDT It is the latest gesture that suggests that the pair may not be separating, as they were spotted kissing at her birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

A source told E! News: "Cardi and Offset reunited for her birthday party last night and were acting like they were back together. They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun."

The insider revealed that "Cardi and Offset were dancing on each other and were showing a lot of PDA."

Why Cardi did the Jamaican jump on Offset like that?! 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 I’m WEAK



pic.twitter.com/J8hIuOsStx — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 11, 2020

They continued: "They were very into each other and it seemed like they were on great terms. Cardi was in a great mood and was so happy. There was no drama and it was a great group of her closest friends."

It was also reported that Offset showered the Grammy-winning singer with lavish gifts such as a Rolls Royce and a diamond bracelet.