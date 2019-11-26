Offset was stopped for speeding in West Hollywood, just a week after picking up his new Ferrari.
The Migos rapper splashed out on the bright red sports car last week to celebrate the Grammy nomination he and wife Cardi B received for Best Rap Performance for their collaboration "Clout" and was spotted on Monday being pulled over by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood for going over the 35mph (56kph ) speed limit.
According to TMZ, Offset was co-operative and let off with a warning after getting out of the vehicle and having a chat with the cop, who he shared a huge with before being told to slow down.