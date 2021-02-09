Offset sued over lost Bentley rental

Offset is being sued over a lost Bentley rental, as Platinum Transportation Group allege they're missing more than R1.4 million in revenue.

The Migos rapper – who has two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with his wife Cardi B – has been accused by Platinum Transportation Group of failing to return one of the new Bentley cars they rented to him in the spring of 2020, after he allegedly stopped making rental payments and claimed he didn’t know where the vehicle was.

According to TMZ, the LA-based luxury rental service says it drew up a contract with Offset in May for him to rent out a new 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a few days at a rate of just under R8 869 a day.

Offset then allegedly kept pushing the rental period further, and a new deal was made to have him keep renting the vehicle until late July.

However, PTG claims that after 4 July, Offset told them he didn't have the car in his possession, didn't know who had the car last, or where the car was.