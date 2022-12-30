Olivia Colman reveals ‘slightly embarrassing’ moment during sex scene with Micheal Ward

Olivia Colman had a “slightly embarrassing situation” while shooting a sex scene with Micheal Ward. The 48-year-old star was left feeling awkward when her “Empire of Light” co-star revealed he was 25 while she was straddling him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking on the New Year’s Eve special of “The Graham Norton Show”, she said: “There was one particular moment when I was astride Micheal in a compromising and slightly embarrassing situation and he said, ‘It’s my mum’s birthday today.’ “When he said she was 43, I was like, ‘Okay, stop talking!'” Watch video:

Colman – who played Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's “The Crown” – was director Sam Mendes’s first choice for the role of Hilary Small in the 2022 British romantic drama. She said: “Apparently it was. But Sam is so nice he would say that anyway. He was watching ‘The Crown’ at the time and thought of me. “We had a Zoom conversation during lockdown and I said ‘okay, yes’ before I even knew what it was. It is an incredible accolade for him to write something for me.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Colman quipped: “It was an amazing part, thank god – can you imagine if it had been rubbish!” Ward was blown away by how nice Colman is and “learnt so much” from her. He said: “It was an amazing experience. It was incredible just to share the same space. I learnt so much about being a real person – everyone had a real sense of humanity.

Story continues below Advertisement