Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle against her ex Jason Sudeikis.

The “Don't Worry Darling” star and director was victorious in a California court after the judge ruled that their two children, eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy, lived in the Golden State.

The 38-year-old actress had claimed the “Ted Lasso” star, 46, who wanted the children to call New York home, had served the custody documents in April “in the most aggressive way possible” at Comic Con where she had been speaking on a panel about her new movie.

In a filing, Wilde claimed that Sudeikis, whom she was in a relationship with from 2011 until 2020, intended to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by getting the papers delivered in such a public setting.

Wilde, who is romantically involved with pop singer Harry Styles, 28, said in the court documents: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.