Olly Alexander 'respects' Harry Styles' commitment to gender-fluid fashion

Olly Alexander has praised Harry Styles for his commitment to gender-fluid fashion, admitting he has a lot of "respect" for the One Direction singer.

The Years and Years frontman thinks it is great how the One Direction star doesn't care "what 'a traditional man' should wear" as he praised Harry for "expressing" himself.

He said: "He just looks so good. It’s undeniable. I really respect his commitment to having fun, being playful and not caring what 'a traditional man' should wear.

"Gender-fluid fashion has been around forever, but seeing it in a more mainstream context is cool. I’m all for guys getting to express themselves, no matter what their sexuality."

And the 30-year-old singer also opened up about a time he was told that what he was wearing was not "appropriate" for TV as he slammed those who were "uncomfortable" with him asserting his sexuality.

Speaking to the Spring issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, he added: "There have been questions from people (not on my team) going, 'That might not be appropriate.' I had an occasion where I was wearing a pair of chevron trousers on a TV show.

“In rehearsals, a comment came back, saying, 'We think the chevrons are highlighting Olly’s crotch.

“Does he have a different pair?' Nobody would ever think that about this pair of trousers. We blew up and they backed down.

“So the chevrons went on TV and nobody said a f****** thing. It makes me angry.

“I’m a gay guy and I want people to know that, but it’s interesting to see how quickly people become uncomfortable when you want to assert your own sexuality."