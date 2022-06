Olly Murs is off the market

Olly Murs is engaged to his long-time bodybuilder girlfriend, Amelia Tank. The “Heart Skips a Beat” hitmaker, who met the 30-year-old fitness fanatic at the gym, popped the question after three years of dating on Saturday during their romantic getaway.

The 38-year-old pop star captioned a clip of the pair hugging during their hike in the hills: “04.06.2022 (engagement ring emoji) Amelia Tank (white love heart emoji).” Tank shared a slow-motion clip of her future husband picking her up for a hug and kiss on the beach on her own profile on the social media app and also wrote the date of the proposal in the caption. Watch now:

The video was soundtracked by a cover of “You're Still The One” by Shania Twain. And the model also reposted Murs’s picture on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Here’s to forever with you.” He had previously revealed that when the pair do tie the knot it will be in Devon, South West England, as Tank is from Plymouth.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank. Picture: Instagram/ Olly Murs He gushed: “I don't think anyone is breaking my bond with Amelia, I think it's pretty much signed, sealed, delivered as Stevie Wonder would say.” When asked if wedding bells were looming, he replied: “To be fair though she is from Devon, so if we are going to get married it would be out that way.” The “X Factor” star previously revealed he was ready to take the “next step” in their relationship as he can’t see himself ever dating anyone else.

He said: “If I balls this up, then I’m an idiot because it’s everything I want. Amelia is the person I’ll be with for the rest of my life … unless she gets rid of me! You just know, don’t you? And when I found Amelia, I knew this was it. “We’ll definitely get married at some point and hopefully have a family and a great life. I think we’ve reached a point in our lives where we’re both ready for that next step. “We love each other and we just want to live our lives together.”

