Olympic athlete a Lady Gaga lookalike

With all eyes currently on the Tokyo Olympics, Lady Gaga stans, Little Monsters, couldn’t help but notice that one of the Taekwondo athletes bears a striking resemblance to Mother Monster. Julyana Al-Sadeq of Jordan competed in the Taekwondo Women's Welterweight 57-67kg category against Milena Titoneli Guimaraes of Brazil on Monday.

However, it was her uncanny resemblance to the “Chromatica” star that got the attention of Little Monsters. Taking to social media, poplar Twitter fan page Gaga Daily took a screenshot of Julyana asking “Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?“ Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021 Fans quickly jumped in on the joke and decided to run with it on Twitter.

Lady gaga competing in the Olympics representing LGBTQIA+ people all around the world pic.twitter.com/eCs9N7aZtu — Cesar Roberto (@CesarRobertoBe) July 26, 2021 There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal. pic.twitter.com/B90HsaKtLu — Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) July 26, 2021 full-time singer songwriter actress lady gaga has the time to work at starbucks and attend the olympics, who’s doing it like her? pic.twitter.com/z3KtuoDDZF — thomas 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@gagaonions) July 26, 2021 Wtf 😭☠️ Lady Gaga in the Olympics we're so proud of you!! you made it 😭😭☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/cwvnlUN41y — itlog🐣 (@itloggaga) July 26, 2021 lady gaga really said “switching them positions for you, cooking in the kitchen and i'm in the bedroom, i'm in the olympics way i'm jumping through hoops” i’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/fTAXpMXG0n — matt (@theladygucci) July 26, 2021 Following the postponement of the Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Toyko 2020 opened sans the usual pomp and ceremony reserved for the world’s grandest show of athletic prowess and human endurance, with only a fraction of participating athletes in an almost empty stadium. The director of the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies was given the boot last Wednesday, just two days before kick-off the grand event, over a past Holocaust joke.

Kentaro Kobayashi was lambasted by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based Jewish rights NGO, over his use of the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust” in a 1998 comedy show. Days earlier, Keigo Oyamada, one of the composers for the Games’ opening ceremony, resigned after public criticism over his past bullying of children with disabilities. As Kobayashi battled to get his foot out of his mouth, the Norwegian women’s beach volleyball team added their spike to the fight against sexism by refusing to wear bikini bottoms during matches.