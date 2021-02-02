One-hit wonder Silento arrested and charged over fatal shooting of cousin

Silento has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting his cousin to death. The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” hitmaker - whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk - was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, following the fatal shooting of Frederick Rooks, 34, on 21 January, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed. The deceased was found by cops in Panthersville, Georgia, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was also reported that police found eight bullet cases and that CCTV footage has evidence of at least one gunshot and cars leaving the area. DeKalb police lieutenant Rod Bryant said the victim was known to residents at a property in Deep Shoals Circle, where he was found dead, but it wasn't his home.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I think it is connected to this house.

“We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”

At the time of writing, Silento is being held in DeKalb County Jail.

The 23-year-old music star - who shot to fame with the 2015 hit - has had several run-ins with the law of late.

Last August, Silento allegedly broke into a Los Angeles home holding a hatchet while trying to find his girlfriend.

He was later arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

While in October, he was arrested for driving at 143 miles per hour.

Silento insisted at the time that he should be allowed to exceed the speed limit because he's "not a regular person".

The incident report read: “If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person, and you could go look on your computer and it would tell you that.”