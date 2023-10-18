Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears tops the charts, thanks to her explosive memoir

Britney Spears. Picture: Instagram

Britney Spears. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Britney Spears is back at the top of the charts as her forthcoming warts-and-all autobiography has already shot to No1 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ performer’s autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ isn’t out until October 24, but after extracts from the book have been printed – including her admission she terminated Justin Timberlake’s baby when they were dating as he wasn’t ready to be a dad – it is now at the top spot, thanks to pre-orders.

Spears celebrated the accomplishment on social media and thanked fans by saying: “1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves!!!. Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already!!!”

Alongside the message, the Grammy winner posted a promotional video featuring footage of herself through the years, with audio from her 2008 MTV documentary ‘Britney: For the Record’.

She is heard saying in the 10-year-old voiceover for the film: “I’ll have a good book one day – a good, mysterious book.”

Spears marked her book sales success hours after she shocked fans by going back to dancing with knives at her LA home.

She posted a video of herself gyrating in a bikini with two huge butcher’s blades on Tuesday, when it emerged she aborted Justin Timberlake’s child.

Mom-of-two Spears explains in her book she chose to have the abortion because the *NSYNC singer did not want to be a father at the time.

In an extract obtained by People, she said: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

The singer recently sparked such concerns for her mental health by dancing with knives at home that authorities carried out a wellness check on her at her.

In her latest knife dancing post, Spears is seen holding a kitchen knife in each hand and twirling around with a smile on her face while wearing only a bikini.

It was the same outfit she wore in her original knives video from September.

She again insisted the knives were fake, and said in a caption for the video: “Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives!!!”

Related Topics:

AmazonBritney SpearsCelebrity GossipDatingWeekend ReadArtistsPop culture