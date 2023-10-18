Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears tops the charts, thanks to her explosive memoir

Britney Spears is back at the top of the charts as her forthcoming warts-and-all autobiography has already shot to No1 on Amazon’s bestsellers list. The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ performer’s autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ isn’t out until October 24, but after extracts from the book have been printed – including her admission she terminated Justin Timberlake’s baby when they were dating as he wasn’t ready to be a dad – it is now at the top spot, thanks to pre-orders.

Spears celebrated the accomplishment on social media and thanked fans by saying: “1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves!!!. Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already!!!” Alongside the message, the Grammy winner posted a promotional video featuring footage of herself through the years, with audio from her 2008 MTV documentary ‘Britney: For the Record’. She is heard saying in the 10-year-old voiceover for the film: “I’ll have a good book one day – a good, mysterious book.”

Spears marked her book sales success hours after she shocked fans by going back to dancing with knives at her LA home. She posted a video of herself gyrating in a bikini with two huge butcher’s blades on Tuesday, when it emerged she aborted Justin Timberlake’s child. Mom-of-two Spears explains in her book she chose to have the abortion because the *NSYNC singer did not want to be a father at the time.

In an extract obtained by People, she said: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” The singer recently sparked such concerns for her mental health by dancing with knives at home that authorities carried out a wellness check on her at her. In her latest knife dancing post, Spears is seen holding a kitchen knife in each hand and twirling around with a smile on her face while wearing only a bikini.