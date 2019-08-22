Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at the LA Premiere Of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Orlando Bloom has revealed he and fiancee Katy Perry trade love notes on a blackboard at their home. The "Carnival Row" actor has revealed he and his fiancee have a black board in the home they share together which contains romantic notes they've penned for one another.

Orlando was speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video Series at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, where he'd just whispered something into the "Part of Me" hitmaker's ear.

Asked what it was he told Katy, the 42-year-old actor said: "Secrets. It was secrets."

He then revealed to "Entertainment Tonight": "We have a black board and we write messages of love."

The loved-up pair had early shared a smooch in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, Orlando recently admitted he feels "blessed" to have such a good sex life.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star believes making love to a partner is a "really important part of life" because it's such a strong way to make a connection.

He said: "I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it's a way to connect, it's a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you're blessed, right?"

The 42-year-old actor proposed to the "Dark Horse" singer earlier this year, and things couldn't be better for them.

He said: "We're doing great. Being engaged is a lot of work, but we're building a castle that we can inhabit, a metaphorical castle."

And with previous failed marriages - to Miranda Kerr and Russell Brand respectively - behind them, Orlando and Katy have a realistic attitude and know things won't always be perfect in their relationship.

Orlando added: "For both of us, we feel old enough and wise enough to know that the odds are stacked up against any relationship."

The "Elizabethtown" actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with Miranda - thinks the "little" gestures are very important in a relationship.

He said: "In every important relationship, it's always the little things you do for each other that add up.

"I'm just thinking about how far I can I go without getting myself into trouble.

"But things like writing a note, showing appreciation for that person and making sure they feel that you care, that you see what they're doing, that you appreciate what they're doing and that you try to make them feel safe and connected and grounded. That's something that I think we both try to do for one another."