Orlando Bloom arrives at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Old Vic theatre in London. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Orlando Bloom found it "hard" to be away from his son whilst filming "Carnival Row", as he filmed for six months in the Czech Republic.



The 42-year-old actor has seven-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and has said he found it difficult being unable to take his child to school whilst he was filming the Amazon fantasy series, which saw him move to the Czech Republic for sixth months.





He said: "The hardest thing is not being around, getting to do the school run and things like that. But it's been a time to reflect. I've enjoyed the time alone, and maybe that's where I'm at."





Orlando took a break from his acting career when his son was born, and found that stepping back from the spotlight was very much needed, as he was "under a giant magnifying glass" from a young age thanks to his defining roles as Legolas in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, and as Will Turner in "Pirates of the Caribbean".









He added: "I was under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age. Even if you're not pigeonholed, those roles set a really strong tone."





The hunk - who is now engaged to Katy Perry - stars in "Carnival Row" alongside Cara Delevingne, and has said it was the perfect project to work on now that his son in "at school and settled".





Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: "The beginning of my career was a lot of big stuff and I was very visible. Having not been so visible for a while this show felt like a good time to get back on screen and work the muscles."





Meanwhile, Orlando recently said he's taking his time when it comes to marrying his fiancée Katy - who has also been married once before, to Russell Brand - because he doesn't want to go through a second divorce.



