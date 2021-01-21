Orlando Bloom is 'one proud partner' after Katy Perry's 'Celebrating America' performance

Orlando Bloom got emotional watching his fiancee Katy Perry's perform for the “Celebrating America” TV special and can't wait for their daughter Daisy to be old enough to watch it back. The 44-year-old actor cried "a tear of joy" when the 36-year-old pop star belted out her mega-hit “Firework” during the TV special in honour of President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. And Orlando can't wait for the couple's four-month-old daughter, Daisy, to be old enough to see her mother “play [her] part in a moment in history". View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) Alongside a clip of his fiancee's powerful performance of her 2010 hit, Orlando wrote: “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

Meanwhile, a source previously said that Katy is "obsessed" with her little girl, and being a mom has taken her relationship with the ‘Carnival Row’ star - who she got engaged to in 2019 - to a whole other level.

A source said: "[Katy] has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her. The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter."

Although the “Never Really Over” singer went back to work just six weeks after giving birth in order to shoot a music video, Katy recently insisted her little girl will always be her main priority.

She said: "She'll always be the number one most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"

And the 'Smile' star has a newfound appreciation for the hard work mothers do since becoming one herself.

She tweeted: "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job ...part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of "time off..." she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol ... Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! Part 4. I love my job. (sic)"