Owen Wilson’s tyres stolen from his car

Owen Wilson has fallen victim to thieves who stole the tyres from his Tesla car while it was parked outside his home in California. The Hollywood actor’s swanky electric vehicle was ransacked outside his property in Santa Monica. The thieves snatched the wheel rims as well as the tyres, with the total loss estimated at about $4 000.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to TMZ.com. Watch video The website reports that the incident was reported to the police, who are investigating it as a case of grand theft. They are believed to be checking security cameras in the area to see if they can catch the culprits.

No arrests have been made so far. The “Wedding Crashers” star recently opened up about being in a good place in life following years of turmoil. In an interview with Esquire magazine, he admitted life hasn’t always been easy for him, but he’s learnt to deal with the bad times.

He explained: “Sometimes it seems like life is being played by Gene Hackman in ‘Hoosiers’. Tough but fair. He’s going to demand a lot, but if you play as a team and do your job, things work out. That’s a good feeling. Things make sense. “But, of course, sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in ‘The Revenant’, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand, he’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever. “And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.”

