Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami had sex '12 times a night'

Pamela Anderson and her soccer player ex-boyfriend Adil Rami used to have sex "12 times a night" when they were a couple, according to Adil's former Sochi teammate Aleksandr Kokorin. The 52-year-old actress dated the 34-year-old former AC Milan and Marseille defender for two years before they split in 2019. Adil joined Russian club PFC Sochi from Fenerbahce in February 2020 before departing over a pay dispute in May and now his former Sochi teammate Aleksandr Kokorin has spilled the dressing room chat about the former 'Baywatch' star and her insatiable sexual appetite. Speaking in a YouTube video with Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Aliyev, 29-year-old Kokorin said: "Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson. "Of course, everybody was interested in what their relationship was like in bed.

"Rami said that Pamela was the best woman he'd had in his life.

"He said that he and Pamela used to have sex 12 times a night."

In the wake of the former couple's break-up, Pamela accused Adil of leading a "double life" whilst he was with her.

In an Instagram post, the Playboy legend claimed the "monster" was still dating Sidonie Biemont, the mother of his twins throughout their relationship - and the other woman was just as shocked to discover what was going on.

Pamela posted: "It's hard to accept. The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.

"I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I'm devastated

to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.

"He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?

"But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women's hearts and minds like this -

"I'm sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people and not be wise enough or able to help myself."

In response to a comment on her post, she also wrote: "I'm glad I spoke to his ex. My God. He lied to her about all too. She's also in shock and is very sad. It's the evidence I needed to move on. He can't hurt us more. (sic)"