Pamela Anderson: ‘I helped get Jack Nicholson to finish line during his Playboy Mansion threesome’

Pamela Anderson says she helped get Jack Nicholson “to the finish line” during an alleged threesome he had at the Playboy Mansion. The former “Baywatch” actress, 55, has filled her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” with celebrity tales – including a claim she was flashed by actor Tim Allen – and her story about former wildman Jack is the latest to emerge from extracts from the book obtained by “Variety”.

She says in her memoir about allegedly watching Jack enjoying a threesome at the late Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner’s famous estate: “Mr Nicholson had two beautiful women with him. Watch video: “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other.

“I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection.” Anderson also said about her appearance in the mirror helping “The Shining” actor Jack, now 85, to climax – adding: “I guess that got him to the finish line because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear’.” The “Barb Wire” actress added the night at the Playboy Mansion was “just complete freedom”, with the party crammed with “artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women”.

Anderson made history with “Playboy” magazine by being on its cover more times than any other model, first appearing in the October 1989 issue. She said in her book, which also details her trauma over her sex tape with former husband Tommy Lee being leaked, about allegedly being flashed by Tim Allen on the set of his “Home Improvement” sitcom when she was 23: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

