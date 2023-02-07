Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Pamela Anderson lands new plant-based cooking show

Pamela Anderson.

Published 1h ago

Pamela Anderson has landed a plant-based cooking show on the Food Network Canada.

The 55-year-old star will front new series “Pamela's Cooking With Love” - a working title - which has been commissioned by Corus Studios and will see her team up with top level chefs at her home in Canada as they work on a variety of plant-based meals and menus.

The studio has also greenlit a second series of “Pamela's Garden of Eden” as she renovates her family's Vancouver Island property.

She said in a statement: "Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally.

"Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It's been a learning curve – and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life."

Lisa Godfrey, senior vice president of Original Content and Corus Studios, added: "Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience.

"’Pamela's Cooking With Love’ is the perfect companion series to ‘Pamela's Garden of Eden’, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market."

According to a press release, the new cooking show is focused on the “Baywatch” legend being "fuelled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level".

The preview teases: "She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family.

"Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire – Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef."

