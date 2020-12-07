Paris Hilton gushes over Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has hailed her boyfriend, Carter Reum, as her “twin flame” in a glowing Instagram post, as the pair celebrate their first anniversary together. The 39-year-old businesswoman and socialite took to social media on Saturday to gush over her beau as the pair marked one year since they first started dating, and said she’s “never felt so close to another person” than she does with Carter. In a glowing tribute, Paris wrote: “Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! “I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. “And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible.

“I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be.

“Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you.

“Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures.

“Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever. (sic)”

Along with the sweet message, Paris shared a montage of photos and videos with Carter, 39, set to her 2006 song “Heartbeat”.

Meanwhile, Paris previously insisted she is focusing on "family" instead of her career after revealing in the past that her life goal is to earn $1 billion through her business ventures including her music and DJ-ing.

When asked about her $1 billion dream, she said: "I'm so proud of everything I've done, and that used to be my goal because I was more just thinking about my business life.

“But now that I'm so happy in my relationship and everything, and I've done so much and built such a huge empire, that's not my focus any more. I'm more focused on the future, and things that really matter, like family and the next phase of my life.

“But things are going amazing business-wise, I just released my 27th fragrance, of course I'm going to continue always being a Boss Babe, because I love working hard, but I'm now going to put my personal life with my relationship ahead of my business."