Paris Hilton has loved spending "fun" times with Kim Kardashian West after the pair got their friendship back on track



The pair became friends after Kim worked as a stylist for the hotel heiress and appeared on her reality show 'The Simple Life' long before she became a star in her own right on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.





However, their friendship wained at one point with Kim claiming she had worked for her fame - unlike Paris, who is just a girl who "carries a dog around in her purse" all day.





The reality star and DJ, who are both 38, have been spending an increased amount of time together lately, with Paris attending many of Kim's family's parties, including her half-sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday bash last month.





Paris told PEOPLE.com: "I've known her my whole life and we've been having so much fun together lately.





"We had a good time at Kourtney [Kardashian]'s birthday party and then had fun at Travis [Scott]'s birthday party. It's been really nice."





Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously shared how she thinks people "underestimate" Kim.





The mother-of-four - who has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and newborn son Psalm with husband Kanye West - is currently studying to become a lawyer, and her close pal said she's sure Kim will excel in the profession as she's "always" been someone that "cares about others".





She said: "She's always been such a brilliant person. She's always been so organised, she's always cared about others, and I could see her being a brilliant lawyer, for sure."





Kim has already helped several people serving life sentences for drug offences get their sentences commuted, and Paris praised her friend for being "really brave" in making a "difference to people's lives".



