"The Simple Life" is not being rebooted, Paris Hilton has confirmed. The Internet was abuzz on Tuesday, June 26, when the programme's official Twitter account dropped some hints by following just three accounts, those belonging to Lindsay Lohan, Paris and Netflix, and tweeting out two girl emojis, one blonde and one red head, and a photograph of Lindsay and Paris with the caption "keep your friends close, and your enemies closer", followed by a wink face emoji.

The hashtag "#SimpleLife6" also began trending.

The tease led fans to believe that the reality show, which starred wealthy best friends Paris and Nicole Richie as they tried a variety of jobs such as cleaning rooms and mucking out farm animals, was coming back on the streaming service after a 12-year absence with Lindsay taking Nicole's place.

However, Paris has now logged on to her Twitter account to share the disappointing news that 'The Simple Life' isn't coming back and claimed the Twitter handle that created the excitement was a "fake fan account".

The 38-year-old DJ tweeted: "FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire."

'The Simple Life' Twitter account has now lost its verified blue tick and a representative for Paris also added that the speculation is simply "not true".

Paris and Lindsay, 32, used to be best friends during the early 2000s but they famously fell out in 2006 when Paris laughed as her pal Brandon Davis rubbished the 'Mean Girls' actress in an interview.

At the time, Brandon said: "I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel."

Brandon also made disparaging remarks about Lindsay's body, describing her as a "fire crotch".

