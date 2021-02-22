Paris Hilton to take fiance Carter Reum's last name

Paris Hilton has revealed whether or not she is planning to take Carter Reum's surname after they get married. The 40-year-old socialite is engaged to the author, also 40, after he got down on one knee during their getaway earlier this month. And Paris has suggested she will be known as Paris Hilton-Reum after they tie the knot. Speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast, “This Is Paris”, she spilled: "I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it." The DJ also shared some details about the sweet proposal and how she was "shaking and crying" with excitement, and was thrilled that Carter organised for their family to be there on the trip.

She gushed: "I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy.

"It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment."

The Hilton hotels heiress - who recently revealed the couple have began IVF treatment - admitted the loved-up pair would like to start a family once they are husband and wife.

In the couple's first joint interview, she said: "It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together. First the wedding, then the babies."

Carter popped the question as family members - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.

He got down on one knee with a beautiful ring, designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

Before the couple even got engaged, Paris admitted she was planning an "intimate" wedding to Carter.

She gushed: "When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding.

"But with the pandemic, it’s a new world. Instead, it’s maybe going to be more intimate – and with my family. It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and now I’ve found my Prince Charming, I just can’t wait."