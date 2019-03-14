Paris Jackson. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)



Paris Jackson insists it's not her "role" to publicly defend her late father.

The 20-year-old star - the daughter of Michael Jackson - has explained why she hasn't spoken out about new HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland', in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that the 'Man in the Mirror' singer sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Responding to a fan on Twitter on Thursday, Paris said: "there's nothing i can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense.

"taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that's not my role. i'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that's me. (sic)"

While Paris praised her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for speaking out in defence of his uncle and explained her own silence on the issue, she did tell another follower that she shares her father's "moral compass".

She tweeted: "i have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience. i'll fight for love n peace in the same way, but i am more aggressively driven. i don't sit by idly when i see injustices happen, especially when they're directed towards me or my family. f**k that noise (sic)"

Paris also hit out at her own critics and dismissed the suggestion she is out of control with drugs.

She wrote: "i smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden i'm a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that's also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis. i have a job. and dogs. and a bedtime. go f**k yourself"

In Dan Reed's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Michael's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the King of Pop from the age of seven until 14. James - who previously testified on Michael's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers "perjurers" and "admitted liars".