Paris robber who stole millions from Kim Kardashian blames her for heist

A thief, after stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian, 41, has pulled the Uno reverse card on “The Kardashians” star as he pinned the blame on her, reports Mirror.co.uk. In 2016, Yunis Abbas was one of the people behind the Paris hotel robbery which saw the reality TV star robbed of around $10 million in jewellery, including a $4m 20-carat engagement ring given to her by her now ex-hubby Kanye West.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Kardashian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint during the scary ordeal while a gang of masked men raided her jewellery boxes and went away with the huge haul of gems and two mobile phones. They gained entry to her quarters at the hotel after threatening the building concierge, Abdulrahman, at knife point. And now Abbas, who spent close to two years behind bars for his role in the heist, has blamed the star, saying her show of wealth led to the robbery. He told ‘Vice News’: "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care."

He said celebs who flaunted their wealth online should "be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it". ‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Abbas was one of 12 people to be charged over the incident and said the gang used the Internet to track down the star. He revealed how he stayed downstairs while the gang raided the star's room.

