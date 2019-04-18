Paul Abdul and her late father, Harry. Picture: Paula Abdul/Twitter

Paula Abdul's father has died, just over a year after she lost her mother. The 'Opposites Attract' hitmaker has paid tribute to her "superhero" father, Harry Abdul, after he passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She wrote on Twitter alongside a video of them both: ""Dad: a daughters first love." - Unknown

"Everyone loved my father. He had a heart of gold and carried his heart on his sleeve wherever he went, and shared it with everyone he came in contact with.

Isn't it a beautiful gift that I still feel his spirit with me?(sic)"

The 56-year-old star later thanked her fans for their support and "heartfelt condolences".

Alongside more family photos, she wrote: "My Father was, and always will be, my superhero.

"Thank you ALL for the heartfelt condolences. Your love and support is comforting me during this difficult time. (sic)"

Harry's passing comes just over a year after the former 'American Idol' judge's mother, Lorraine Abdul, died.

Paula wrote on Instagram in January 2018: "With all my heart, I thank you all for your thoughtful, heart-filling messages. As usual, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for your kindness.

"For those of you whose mothers are still with you, cherish her. For those of us whose mothers have gone on, isn't it amazing how they never really leave us? I can still feel my mother's love. It's tangible & I cannot describe how significant, beautiful & meaningful that is for me."

Paula has previously admitted she and her sister Wendy worry they will also contract Alzheimer's - a form of dementia - in the future.

She said: "Me and my sister are very aware and concerned that it can be passed down to us. On one hand we want to know and get tested. On the other hand, I don't want to know."