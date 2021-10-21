Penn Badgley reacts to bizarre request from 'You' fan

Replying to a fan, who asked to be kidnapped, the actor, who plays Joe Goldberg on the hit series, said that he's "not mad".

Actor Penn Badgley has reacted to an outrageous request from “You” fans.

On Tuesday, the former 'Gossip Girl' star took to his Twitter account to reply to a tweet from a fan that read, "Ayoooo kidnap me."

He jokingly wrote: "Idk why but when 'kidnap me' is prefaced by 'ayoooo', it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."

Idk why but when “kidnap me” is prefaced by “ayoooo” it has a completely different ring to it and I’m not mad https://t.co/zj9RZ1jVSr — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

The social media exchange continued when a user sent crying emojis in response.