Penny Lancaster proud of Rod Stewart for revealing cancer diagnosis

Penny Lancaster is proud of her husband Sir Rod Stewart for going public with his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Although Rod, 75, and Penny, 49, originally kept the news a secret, as they didn't want to worry their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, nine, he later opened up about it when he got the all-clear and Penny believes Rod's honesty has helped others.

She told The Mail On Sunday: "I kept positive for Rod, but there were moments of panic. Our tenth wedding anniversary was not just a renewal of our vows – it was us reaffirming our strength as a couple, getting through it together. No one else there that day knew.

"It's all good. Rod has check-ups every three months, blood tests to monitor his hormone levels. His testosterone, the food for prostate cancer, was suppressed, it shrank the cancer, you can't detect it at all.

"Rod was adamant he wanted to be honest,' reveals Penny. If Rod Stewart, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, the man on stage with women throwing their underwear at him, can say, 'Yes, I was affected by prostate cancer. Yes, I have had the doctor's finger up my bum, but I can talk about it' then all men should be able to."