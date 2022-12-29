Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are now in the 'friend zone'

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are no longer dating. After a brief fling which started in November, the stand-up and the model found themselves in the “friend zone”.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six column: “Their fling has moved into the friend zone.” The insider added that they are both “fine” with that. The pair had been spotted together several times, including in November at a New York Knicks versus Memphis Grizzlies game.

Watch video: The brunette beauty has also recently been seen kissing artist Jack Greer outside her New York City apartment following recent dates with 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo, the son of a property tycoon, while she was said to be seeing Davidson. A source told Page Six that when she and Davidson were spotted together in November they were getting “more serious”, with the insider adding: “Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Ratajkowski divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, earlier this year. As for Davidson, the 29-year-old actor – who dated Kim Kardashian for a year after her split from Kanye West – has been seen out with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders, including at a Rangers game. News of Davidson and Ratajkowski ending their fling comes after the latter revealed she joined a dating app but fears it is “too white” and doubts it will result in her meeting a “lady crush”.

She signed up while holding a glass of wine on the December 22 edition of her “High Low” podcast, but didn’t specify which site she was using. The 31-year-old beauty said: “I was like, ‘F*** it’. I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.” She also told how she quickly got “a few direct requests from women” which she said was “exciting”.