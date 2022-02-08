Pete Davidson confirms Kim Kardashian is his 'girlfriend'

Pete Davidson is officially off the market after confirming Kim Kardashian is his "girlfriend". The 28-year-old comedian has been romancing the 41-year-old reality star for several months now, and he's just called the SKIMS founder his girlfriend for the first time publicly.

Speaking to People magazine about how life in the public eye doesn't faze him, the “Saturday Night Live” star said: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.” pic.twitter.com/qIVQgRecLf — v (@ViralFinds) February 8, 2022 He continued: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Kanye West's outbursts have brought his estranged wife Kim and Pete closer together. The 44-year-old rapper launched a series of vocal attacks on Pete after the 'King of Staten Island' star started dating the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, but the pair are determined to ignore the controversy and it has only made them stronger as a couple. A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "[Kanye's actions] in an effort to convince Kim to come back are actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together."

However, Kim is said to be worried about how Kanye's actions are affecting their children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two. The source said: "Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way.