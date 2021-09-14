Pete Davidson had practical reason for wearing dress to Met Gala

Pete Davidson was "excited" about wearing a dress to the Met Gala because it was so "easy to pee" in the gown. The “Saturday Night Live” star walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a black slip dress and white blazer and admitted there was a practical reason why he chose the gown.

Speaking to GQ magazine during his fittings with designer Thom Browne, he said: "I’m excited for how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it up... “This is very nice. I’m very loose. Everything is swinging around.” Pete Davidson arrives at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/xmiJQv9YPO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021 And the comic joked he was going to make things even easier for himself.

He added: "I’m definitely wearing no underwear. It would be so funny.” The dress had pockets, which Pete claimed would prove very useful. He quipped: “They added them for my drug paraphernalia."

The 'King of Staten Island' star admitted he initially thought it was a "joke" that he'd been invited to fashion's biggest night. He said: "When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke.” Pete was delighted to dye his hair blonde for the occasion.

He admitted: "I love dyeing my hair blonde. I’m always looking for an excuse." And Pete thought it was "hilarious" that Thom Browne and his team thought he could "pull off" such a daring look. He said: “If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”