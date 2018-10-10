Pete Davidson's amended tattoo. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Pete Davidson has had his Ariana Grande-inspired neck tattoo changed to a heart with a letter A next to it.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star used to have the Playboy bunny-type ear mask that his fiance wore on the cover of her 'Dangerous Woman' album etched onto his neck, but when he stepped out at New York's Yankee Stadium on Monday it was clear to see the inking had been transformed.

Pete and Ariana have a number of matching tattoos, including clouds on their fingers, the worn 'reborn' on their thumbs, 'H2GKMO' - which stands for Honest to God, knock me out - on their hands and the number of the comic's late father's fire department badge number on different parts of their bodies.

The 24-year-old star also recently copied the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker's 'Mille tendresse' neck tattoo, and got an inking of their pet pig.

Meanwhile, in August the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker had Chihiro, the main character from the Japanese movie 'Spirited Away', tattooed on her forearm.

And three months before that, she had a bee tattooed behind her ear in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead when a bomb went off in the foyer of the city's Arena following her concert there last May.

Ariana shared a picture of the tattoo - which was created using black ink and features the Mancunian symbol with its wings shaped into a heart - on Instagram and captioned it: "forever (sic)"

Following the devastating attack last year, Ariana returned to the city to put on a star-studded One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims and she also visited the victims' families and those who were injured in hospital.

Her solidarity with Manchester in the wake of the attack was praised by the local council, who made her an honorary citizen of Manchester.