Pete Davidson ‘has purged Kim Kardashian tattoos’

Pete Davidson appears to have removed the tattoos he dedicated to Kim Kardashian. The 29-year-old “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” actor had several inkings paying tribute to his reality star ex and her children while they dated for nine months between 2021 and last year, but fans have now spotted they seem to have vanished when he was seen shirtless on a trip to Hawaii with his rumoured new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders over the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Davidson was photographed in October with a bandage above his left collarbone where he had a tattoo saying “My girl is a lawyer”, in reference to Kardashian taking up legal training. Watch video: The snap prompted speculation he had laser treatments to remove the ink, with “Page Six” reporting on Monday the new photos of him in Hawaii “confirm the removal” as “the Kardashian tribute is nowhere to be seen”.

Davidson also seems to have had an inking removed from his collarbone that showed a “Jasmine and Aladdin” design in memory of the sketch he appeared in with Kardashian on “Saturday Night Live” showing them dressed as the two characters from Disney’s “Aladdin” cartoon, which saw them share their first kiss. Davidson, who has more than 70 tattoos, also appears to have removed his neck tattoo saying “KNSCP”, referencing the first initials of Kardashian, 42, and the four children she has with 45-year-old rapper Kanye West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also had the name “Kim” branded on his chest, but this has also disappeared, with only a faint scar visible on his torso in its place in the images from Hawaii.

Story continues below Advertisement