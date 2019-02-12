Pete Davidson. Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Pete Davidson has covered his Ariana Grande tattoo with the word "cursed". The 25-year-old comedian - who got engaged to the pop superstar last summer before they broke up October 2018 - has been pictured sporting new ink on his back, including a cover-up of the matching "mille tendresse" tattoo that he previously had on the back of his neck with the '7 Rings' hitmaker.

The phrase - which is a French expression that means "a thousand tendernesses" - was made famous by the 1961 film, 'Breakfast At Tiffany's', and features on the back Pete's neck after he copied Grande, who got the ink in 2014.

Pete's friend and tattoo artist Jon Mesa shared the new inkings on his Instagram account (@jonmesatattoos).

He captioned the photo of Pete's back tattoos: "How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop? Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson. Follow me to be eligible to win a free tattoo!"

The 'Saturday Night Live' host - who is rumoured to now be dating actress Kate Beckinsale - has had several of the tattoos he got to celebrate his and Ariana's covered up, including the 'Dangerous Woman' design on his neck covered up with a black love heart, whilst Ariana covered her Pete tattoo on her left ring finger with a solemn black heart.

The pair both got nine tattoos dedicated to each other while they were dating, before splitting shortly after Ariana's ex Mac Miller tragically died in September last year following an accidental overdose.

Bang Showbiz