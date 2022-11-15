Pete Davidson is in the ‘early stages of a relationship’ with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is reportedly in the “very early stages of a relationship” with Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian split from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, earlier this year after nine months of dating but is said to have been “talking” to the “Gone Girl” actress, 31, for a while now.

A source told “Us Weekly”: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now. They are in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.” Watch video: However, Ratajkowski has 18-month-old son Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and is thought to have been romantically linked to Hollywood star Brad Pitt but was reportedly spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in recent weeks, while it was claimed that the former “Saturday Night Live” star was finding it “hard” because he is obsessed with Kardashian even though she has been “blowing hot and cold”.

A source said: “Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch (with Pete although) she’s turning down all of his requests to get together. “There’s been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot – she’s always messaging and sending pictures. It’s got to be hard for Pete though – she’s going hot and cold, she doesn’t want to string him along but she can’t be with him right now. “Everyone suspects that's the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was (worried about) her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule.”