Pete Davidson 'wants to find a place in Los Angeles'

Comedy star Pete Davidson wants to be closer to Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian - who is currently based in New York - started dating Kim, 41, last year, and their high-profile romance has "definitely gotten serious" in recent weeks.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. "They’ve definitely gotten serious." Pete and Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - recently enjoyed a romantic trip to the Bahamas together.

However, the loved-up duo are both going to be busy with work over the coming months, meaning they're unlikely to spend as much time together as they'd wish to. An insider said earlier in January: "Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months.

"Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months." Meanwhile, Pete has already made a positive impression on Kim's family, with a source recently revealing that the Kardashian/Jenner clan "adore" the comedian. The “Saturday Night Live” star has quickly developed a good relationship with Kim's family.