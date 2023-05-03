Pete Davidson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ return gets cancelled

Pete Davidson’s “Saturday Night Live” return has been cancelled. The 29-year-old comedian appeared on the long-running TV show between 2014 and 2022, but his much-anticipated return as a guest host has been delayed after the Writers Guild of America announced strike action.

NBC, the network that broadcasts the show, has confirmed plans to air repeat episodes of “Saturday Night Live” until further notice. Davidson shot to stardom on the sketch comedy series, but previously confessed to worrying about his much-hyped return. Watch video:

The comedian joked that he would take it personally if the writers’ strike were to happen. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Davidson quipped: “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like: ‘Of course that would happen to me.’” The writers’ strike was announced on Monday, when it was confirmed that thousands of Hollywood TV and movie screenwriters would down tools until the situation was resolved.

Davidson announced his decision to quit the show last year. The stand-up star admitted to being “super emotional” at the time, as he looked back on his “Saturday Night Live” career. Alongside a throwback video, he wrote on Instagram: “I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.