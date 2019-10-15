On the latest cover of GQ Magazine US, Pharrell is the cover star of the "New Masculinity" issue which has received backlash from the LGBTQI+ community.
When it comes to discussions about gender expression and dismantling gender roles in relation to masculinity there's been a shift to breaking down toxic masculinity.
Prominent figures in Hollywood such as Billy Porter, Ezra Miller, Jonathan Van Ness and Sam Smith have, in different ways, brought to the forefront the discussion of gender expression with regards to clothing .