Pharrell Williams speaks at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP On the latest cover of GQ Magazine US, Pharrell is the cover star of the "New Masculinity" issue which has received backlash from the LGBTQI+ community. When it comes to discussions about gender expression and dismantling gender roles in relation to masculinity there's been a shift to breaking down toxic masculinity. Prominent figures in Hollywood such as Billy Porter, Ezra Miller, Jonathan Van Ness and Sam Smith have, in different ways, brought to the forefront the discussion of gender expression with regards to clothing .

Following the release of the cover, many members of the queer community felt that using Pharrell as the cover star for a conversation about masculinity was tone deaf and spoke to queer erasure.

Cis-heterosexual men using queer aesthetics to be different or *redefine fashion* won't stop gay & bi men from being called [email protected] or unpend bi/homophobia.



So tbh you can keep it.

Billy Porter being on the cover would have made sense.

Billy Porter being on the cover would have made sense. There is something, much to be said about his sartorial journey of self actualization. Lost opportunity on GQ's part. Nothing Pharrell wore or wears will be as significant as Billy Porter's Christian Siriano's Tuxedo gown

Queer people consistently push culture forward, bearing the brunt of ridicule, even violence, only for some cis man, who wore pink once, to be given credit for EVERYTHING! This is absurd 🤮🤮🤮

this Pharrell situation reminds me of the cishet skrrts in Cape Town who get called revolutionary for adopting a feminine aesthetic but when my gay ass does the same thing I just get called a faggot when I step out :).

of course GQ would propose that masculinity can only be challenged through cishet male lens due to the magazine's target audience - metrosexual men who appropriate queer aesthetics while not actually championing queer men who embody those aesthetics as their lived realities.

That Pharrell GQ magazine cover is exactly what I knew would happen. These annoying AF Cishet / heterosexual Black men wearing LGBT as an aesthetic. This is why I cannot stand Demetrius H*rmon transphobic self. Know your place. Don't take up space from Black LGBT. #BillyPorter

Many user also wondered why Billy Porter wasn't used since he's been making waves recently for wearing dresses and clothes usually associated with women on the red carpet.

Question: You know Billy Porter exists, yeah?

Billy Porter was RIGHT THERE.

I love Pharrell but I'm not sure why Billy Porter was not the cover of new masculinity?!




