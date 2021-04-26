Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson confirm romance. Well, kind of

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have been pictured together amid rumours they are dating.

The 'Bridgerton' actress has been romantically linked to the 'Saturday Night Live' star and they have appeared to confirm their romance after they were spotted walking together in Stoke-on-Trent, England on Sunday.

The couple were seen embracing as they walked together through the British countryside dressed in casual outfits, pictures obtained by the Mail Online have revealed. Pete wore a green hoodie and Phoebe wore a denim bleached jacket.

Pete and Phoebe's romance is said to be very "serious" after they first sparked rumours they were dating in March. They were spotted in Manchester, England, together, while Phoebe also visited Pete's home city of New York.

During a virtual Q&A last week, Pete was asked who his celebrity crush is, to which he replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."

Phoebe - who is the daughter of actress Sally Dynevor - and Pete had "grown close" in late March.

A source said of their romance: "Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long. The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."

Pete, 27, was engaged to Ariana for four months until October 2018 and he subsequently dated movie star Kate Beckinsale.

He said: "I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody."

Pete is happy to discuss his relationships during his stand-up routines. However, he is determined not to say anything hurtful.

Speaking specifically about his romance with Ariana, he reflected: "I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s***** or anything. I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life.

"That was a highly publicised thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how i do it."