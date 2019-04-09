Award-winning British singer, Adele. Picture: Reuters

She's living proof that you don’t have to be a barely-dressed waif to dominate the pop charts. But now Adele has shown off a sleeker appearance as she took a walk in New York.

The Tottenham-born singer, 30, looked healthy and glamorous, with her scraped back hair highlighting her cheekbones.

Adele, whose powerful voice has earned her £140million, was wrapped up against the chill in a large plaid coat.

.@Adele takes her street style to the next level in NYC. https://t.co/gKtRFXSvZ4 pic.twitter.com/oH6i2Nt9A2 — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) April 1, 2019

She shares a £7million home with husband Simon Konecki, 44, and their six-year-old son Angelo in Beverly Hills – an area known for its fitness-conscious celebrity residents.

Adele, whose hits include "Hello," "Someone Like You" and "Rolling In The Deep," has shied away from the spotlight since finishing her last tour in 2017.

It was recently reported that her father Mark Evans, who walked out when she was a child, was earning £50 a day as a delivery driver for Yodel.

Daily Mail