Adele. Picture: AP/Instagram

Reunited British pop band, Spice Girls, on Monday announced their official tour dates, and multi-award winning songstress Adele is here for it. The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers confirmed four of the group - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B - will be reuniting for six concerts in the UK next summer.

Taking to her Instagram page, Adele shared an epic throwback picture celebrating the news. The "When We Were Young" hitmaker shared a picture of her much-younger self, smiling broadly while surrounded by Spice Girls posters. She captioned the image: "HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY (sic)"

Former bandmate Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, also took to social media to wish her friends all the best for the upcoming tour.

Sharing a professional shot of the four of them on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends (sic)"