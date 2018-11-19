Swaz-born beauty Amanda du-Pont always looks she's ready to grace a cover of a magazine every time she dons a swimsuit. Picture: Instagram

It’s that time of the year when the sun shows itself in all its glory, we swap jackets for tank-tops to show off some skin and cocktails by the sea or pool are a must. With temperatures already reaching the low thirties in some part of the country, the season promises to be scorching.

It does, however, come with some pressure to always look good.

For some of us going to the beach is daunting because not all of us have that perfect beach body and some of us did not make it to the gym during winter to work on it.

Fear not, here is some inspiration from some of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities who have worked on their bodies.

We list our celebrities with the hottest bods.

Denise Zimba

Television presenter and singer Denise Zimba is not afraid to show off her body, whether she is travelling in Europe (which she loves to do) or just keeping us entertained on "The Wedding Bashers".

Although she thanks her good genes, Zimba admitted that she is finally at a stage in her life where she embraces her curves.

“I haven’t been to the gym in a while, I recently got back at it for a healthier lifestyle. I love green juice and it’s important to eat right and work out,” she said.

Maps Maponyane

Probably the ultimate snack - the Urban Dictionary defines the word as someone who is always looking good.

Although he's confessed to not being a gym junkie, the model and presenter has his fans fawning all over him.

Cassper Nyovest

When the award-winning rapper first appeared on our radar, he looked nothing like he does now. But after enlisting the help of a personal trainer, Cassper has gone through a huge transformation.

Lalla Hirayama

This beauty never disappoints when she is on our screens or walking the red carpet. Our favourite Japanese South African is known for enjoying summer in her bikini.

Amanda du-Pont

Swaz-born beauty Amanda du-Pont always looks she's ready to grace a cover of a magazine every time she dons a swimsuit.

Other celebrities with amazing summer bodies include Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini, Shashi Naidoo, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Abdul Khoza and Lunga Shabalala.